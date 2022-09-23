Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.15

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and traded as high as $12.53. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 42,682 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EBKDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($38.78) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.
Erste Group Bank Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43.
Erste Group Bank Company Profile
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.
Read More
