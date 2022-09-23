EtherGem (EGEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $115,000.16

EtherGem (EGEM) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $115,000.16 and $675.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EtherGem

EtherGem was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

