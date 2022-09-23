Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Insider Purchases A$49,999.10 in Stock

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Rating) insider Fiona Kalaf acquired 31,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.58 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.10 ($34,964.41).

Euroz Hartleys Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Euroz Hartleys Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Euroz Hartleys Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. Euroz Hartleys Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Euroz Hartleys Group Company Profile

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. The company offers equities research, institutional dealing, and private clients dealing services, as well as corporate advisory services, including equity capital raising and undertaking, merger and acquisitions advisory, strategic planning and review, privatization and reconstruction, and takeover/takeover response services.

