eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Shares Down 23.5%

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE – Get Rating) shares fell 23.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 3,342,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 1,980,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

eve Sleep Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

eve Sleep Company Profile

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleepovers, as well as child and baby cot mattress and sleep gifts.

