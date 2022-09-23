Evedo Price Hits $0.0224 (EVED)

Evedo (EVED) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Evedo has a market cap of $397,834.00 and $89,244.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Evedo was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

