Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EVK. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.40 ($27.96) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EVK opened at €17.82 ($18.18) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.62. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($33.64).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.