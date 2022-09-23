Exane Asset Management Purchases Shares of 1,776 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 0.3% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.3% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

Shares of SHW traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.21. 54,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,981. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $207.68 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.96.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

