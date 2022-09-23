Exane BNP Paribas Lowers HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €43.50 ($44.39) price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HDELY. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($44.90) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale downgraded HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($65.31) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HeidelbergCement from €56.00 ($57.14) to €47.00 ($47.96) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.92.

HeidelbergCement Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

