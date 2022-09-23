Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.22–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Express Stock Performance

NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 37,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.44. Express has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Express had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 440.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Express will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Express by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

