F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $141.94

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $141.94 and last traded at $142.30, with a volume of 13170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.66.
FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.
F5 Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.80 and a 200-day moving average of $171.77.
In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $988,147 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after acquiring an additional 517,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in F5 by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,373,834,000 after acquiring an additional 416,388 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,955,000 after acquiring an additional 237,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in F5 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
