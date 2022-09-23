F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $141.94

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $141.94 and last traded at $142.30, with a volume of 13170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.66.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.80 and a 200-day moving average of $171.77.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $988,147 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after acquiring an additional 517,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in F5 by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,373,834,000 after acquiring an additional 416,388 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,955,000 after acquiring an additional 237,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in F5 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

