Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.52

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.52 and last traded at C$9.52, with a volume of 897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.65.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 160.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.45.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

