FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Shares Down 6.7%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.98. 6,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 17,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

FAT Brands Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $122.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.91.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $102.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that FAT Brands Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

FAT Brands Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.60%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. L & S Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of FAT Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

