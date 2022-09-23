Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.51

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $106.51 and traded as high as $111.25. Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares last traded at $108.13, with a volume of 42,735 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth $37,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

