FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Cowen

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $230.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.70.
FedEx Trading Down 2.7 %
FedEx stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.37. 103,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 52-week low of $150.34 and a 52-week high of $266.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
