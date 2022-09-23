FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Cowen

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $230.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.70.

FedEx stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.37. 103,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 52-week low of $150.34 and a 52-week high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

