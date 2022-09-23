FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75 or greater for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.5-24.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $3.44-$3.44 EPS.

FedEx Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $154.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $150.34 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.91.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FedEx by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in FedEx by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

