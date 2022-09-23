Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIS. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.18.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $78.77 and a 12 month high of $126.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

