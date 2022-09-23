Financial Comparison: Verano (VRNOF) vs. Its Competitors

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Verano to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Verano and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 1 5 0 2.83 Verano Competitors 38 127 424 23 2.71

Verano presently has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 416.73%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 86.00%. Given Verano’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verano is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

28.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Verano shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Verano and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 -$14.68 million -12.70 Verano Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 0.90

Verano’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Verano. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Verano and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -12.61% -6.83% -4.06% Verano Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

