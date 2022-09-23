First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Research Coverage Started at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

FCXXF opened at $11.91 on Monday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

