First Financial Corp IN Has $205,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.99. 62,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.82 and a 200-day moving average of $237.36. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,422 shares of company stock valued at $66,271,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

