First Financial Corp IN Has $281,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in General Mills were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 2.2 %

GIS stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.98. 252,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.77. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,317 shares of company stock worth $7,429,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

