First Financial Corp IN Purchases 304 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 0.6% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $7.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.03. 145,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,688. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.03. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

