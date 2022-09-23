First Financial Corp IN Sells 213 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $4.12 on Friday, hitting $216.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

