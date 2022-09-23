First Financial Corp IN Sells 36 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $9.94 on Friday, hitting $412.14. The company had a trading volume of 48,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,717. The company has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

