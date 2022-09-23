First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 187,265 shares.The stock last traded at $19.20 and had previously closed at $19.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

First Foundation Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.17.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 294,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 164,584 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth $3,247,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth $1,474,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth $514,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

See Also

