First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $251.60

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $251.60 and traded as low as $250.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $250.00, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

First National Bank Alaska Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.62 and its 200 day moving average is $251.50. The firm has a market cap of $779.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.25.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.23 million for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Dividend Announcement

About First National Bank Alaska

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.98%. First National Bank Alaska’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

