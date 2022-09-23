First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $251.60

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $251.60 and traded as low as $250.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $250.00, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.
First National Bank Alaska Trading Up 1.5 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.62 and its 200 day moving average is $251.50. The firm has a market cap of $779.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.25.
First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.23 million for the quarter.
About First National Bank Alaska
First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.
