First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,488 shares during the period. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 18.52% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $21,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCAL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 256.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.37. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

