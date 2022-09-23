First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.40

Shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.40 and last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXR. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,424,000.

About First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

