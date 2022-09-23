First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC owned approximately 0.76% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 588,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 98,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Price Performance

MMLG stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. 331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,610. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

