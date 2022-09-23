First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.90

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 33823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.85.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

