Five Oceans Advisors Acquires 528 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after buying an additional 155,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.00. 219,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,078,204. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.37. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

