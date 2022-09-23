Five Oceans Advisors Acquires Shares of 349,872 Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 349,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,741,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 837.7% during the 2nd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 653,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 583,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $996,400,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,059,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,649,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.20. 2,023,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79.

