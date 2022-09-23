Five Oceans Advisors Buys New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.51. 31,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,773,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.69 and its 200-day moving average is $107.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.61 and a 52 week high of $116.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

