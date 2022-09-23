Five Oceans Advisors Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.92. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,547. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $64.34.

