Five Oceans Advisors Has $581,000 Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 172.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors owned 0.06% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $17,420,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,041,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 414,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after buying an additional 299,851 shares during the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,607,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 380,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after buying an additional 264,466 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,648. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $55.03.

