Five Oceans Advisors Invests $283,000 in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Five Oceans Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equius Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,214,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of DFSV stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $22.08. 4,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,291. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $27.01.

