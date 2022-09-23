Five Oceans Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Five Oceans Advisors lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ASML by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ASML by 1.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in ASML by 12.6% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 49.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $13.01 on Friday, hitting $428.03. 8,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,654. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $519.09 and a 200 day moving average of $549.13. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $888.72. The company has a market capitalization of $175.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

