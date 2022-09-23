Five Oceans Advisors Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 982 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock worth $11,581,956. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $4.31 on Friday, hitting $278.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $296.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.36 and a 200-day moving average of $265.05.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

