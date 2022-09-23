Five Oceans Advisors Makes New Investment in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $766,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,375,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,776,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,103. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.