Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.72

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.72 and traded as low as $11.41. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 28,999 shares.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

