Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Flora Growth Stock Down 7.9 %
Flora Growth stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. Flora Growth has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Institutional Trading of Flora Growth
Flora Growth Company Profile
Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flora Growth (FLGC)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.