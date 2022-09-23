Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Flora Growth stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. Flora Growth has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Flora Growth by 151.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 96,338 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Flora Growth by 154.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

