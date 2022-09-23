Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 29800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Focus Graphite Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Focus Graphite

(Get Rating)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

