Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 78,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 25,680 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 580.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,094 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $32.46. 208,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,184,637. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

