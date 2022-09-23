Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $943,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.75.

Insider Activity

Danaher Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.53. 107,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.