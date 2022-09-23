Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $102.84. The stock had a trading volume of 76,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,135. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.48 and a 200-day moving average of $108.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.90.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

