Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,435 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on F shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,732,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,438,168. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

