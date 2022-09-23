Fortress Lending (FTS) Trading Down 60.3% This Week

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Fortress Lending has traded down 60.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fortress Lending coin can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Fortress Lending has a market capitalization of $109,287.79 and $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011140 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Fortress Lending Coin Profile

Fortress Lending was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “A Decentralized Marketplace For Lenders And Borrowers With Borderless Stablecoins. Telegram | Medium | Github Whitepaper “

