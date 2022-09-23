Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.15

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 71295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $28,400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 320,860 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

