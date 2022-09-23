Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.15

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 71295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.
Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
