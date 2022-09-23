Foundation Resource Management Inc. Acquires 1,218 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up about 3.2% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Cameco worth $17,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after acquiring an additional 228,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in Cameco by 3.5% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,532,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,713,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,357,000 after buying an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 260,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,817. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.10 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.