Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $381,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after acquiring an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 41,124 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.94. The stock had a trading volume of 123,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,276. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

