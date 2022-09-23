Foundation Resource Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 615,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up about 6.5% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $36,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.87. 316,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,736,681. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.82. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.